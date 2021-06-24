There’s no two without three. For Antonio Giovinazzi the hope is that this proverb fits well in the double weekend that awaits him and the whole of F1 in the mountains of Styria. The Circus, in fact, after the French GP, is ready to move to the Red Bull Ring for two consecutive races at a distance of seven days from each other. A ‘double’ that the driver from Martina Franca hopes will give further impetus to his season. Giovinazzi in fact went to Austria in points in both 2019 and 2020, missing the top-10 only on the occasion of last year’s ‘race-2’.

Going back to racing in front of so many fans is the best news. Getting back on track in seven days is the second, we gave our all, but it’s still not enough, we want to make up for it.#AlfaRomeoRacing #FrenchGP # AG99🐝 pic.twitter.com/P1hq74mkOA – Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) June 20, 2021

“Austria is a track that I like – commented the Alfa Romeo standard bearer on the eve of the trip – in which I have good memories. I took my first point there, in 2019, and in 2020 I took home the ninth place after an exciting race. I’m looking forward to adding more good times to these and can’t wait to race there twice in two weeks. I find that you can really get into the rhythm and improve each session, getting the most out of yourself and the machine. I can’t wait to get back to fighting for the top-10 on Sunday “.

Anxious to redeem himself he is Kimi Raikkonen, only 17th at Paul Ricard and protagonist of a curious accident at the Red Bull Ring in 2020, when he retired after a detachment of a wheel. “Our focus is completely on Austria and not on what happened in France. We have learned our lesson – explained the Finnish veteran – and now we are determined to do better. Austria is one of those tracks that seem easy but are not. It is short and there are few corners where time can be gained or lost, which means that each of them is crucial. Managing traffic, both in qualifying and in the race, will also be a key factor but, in the end, it will be the same for everyone. Scoring points this weekend would be a nice birthday present for Alfa Romeo. We have to do a better job than our rivals “, concluded the former Ferrari driver.