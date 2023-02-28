Today in the world of video games we also talk about Italy, unfortunately not in a very positive way. The historian Damiano Gerli, who also collaborates with Multiplayer.it, has in fact reconstructed the case Rebel Youth For Kotakua case that went down in history as one of the most big scandals of the local video game industry, which has caused considerable damage to it.

The article gives a complete account of the facts of the time, starting from the political matrix of the project, endorsed by Giorgia Meloniat the time Minister for Youth Policies and today the Italian Prime Minister, and recounting how it was entrusted to a group of students of the IED by the manager Raul Carbone, at the time also a teacher in the private institute (who admitted it in an official press release, reported in the piece), before being presented to the then President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano on the occasion of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Unification of Italy.

Unfortunately the boys, who had very little experience, were given very little time to finish the work, which turned out to be incomplete and generally badly done, as you can verify from the video above, one of the few survivors that shows Rebel Youth in its entirety.

Gerli, who has done an excellent research job, has also reconstructed the phases following the launch, at least as far as he was able to do so, also reporting veiled threats received from no one knows who not to continue with his work.