Giovanny Urshela: the bad news that puts an end to his season

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Giovanny Urshela
Eph. WEATHER Archive
Giovanny Urshela
The Colombian baseball player had a good season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian baseball player Giovanny Urshela will not play the rest of the Major League season with the Los Angeles Angels, the ninth team with which he had a great performance.
Urshela had missed the last few games due to a problem that was initially said to be in the back. However, the diagnosis of his injury is much more complicated.
On June 15, the Colombian suffered a mishap while trying to reach first base in a game against the Texas Rangers. Phil Nevin, manager of the Angels, confirmed that Urshela’s injury is serious. He has a fractured left pelvis and that is why he will not play for the rest of the season.
According to Nevin, the player from Cartagena visited two specialists to find out his diagnosis and it was determined that he will not need surgery, but the recovery times do not allow him to play again this year.
Urshela had arrived in Los Angeles this season from the Minnesota Twins and signed a one-year, $8.4 million contract.
In the campaign, the Colombian had hit two home runs and had driven in 24 runs. He had a great offensive average, .299.
Urshela’s future is now uncertain, as his contract expires at the end of the year and he will then be a free agent.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Giovanny #Urshela #bad #news #puts #season
Leave a Reply