Thursday, June 22, 2023
Giovanny Urshela: the bad news that puts an end to his season

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Giovanny Urshela: the bad news that puts an end to his season

Giovanny Urshela

Giovanny Urshela

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Giovanny Urshela

The Colombian baseball player had a good season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Colombian baseball player Giovanny Urshela will not play the rest of the Major League season with the Los Angeles Angels, the ninth team with which he had a great performance.

Urshela had missed the last few games due to a problem that was initially said to be in the back. However, the diagnosis of his injury is much more complicated.

On June 15, the Colombian suffered a mishap while trying to reach first base in a game against the Texas Rangers. Phil Nevin, manager of the Angels, confirmed that Urshela’s injury is serious. He has a fractured left pelvis and that is why he will not play for the rest of the season.

According to Nevin, the player from Cartagena visited two specialists to find out his diagnosis and it was determined that he will not need surgery, but the recovery times do not allow him to play again this year.

Urshela had arrived in Los Angeles this season from the Minnesota Twins and signed a one-year, $8.4 million contract.

In the campaign, the Colombian had hit two home runs and had driven in 24 runs. He had a great offensive average, .299.

Urshela’s future is now uncertain, as his contract expires at the end of the year and he will then be a free agent.

SPORTS

More sports news

