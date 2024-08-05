Influenced by great musical legends such as Joan Sebastian, Chalino Sánchez and Miguel y Miguel, the Mexican singer and composer Giovanny Ayalaoriginally from Tijuana, Baja California, releases his new album titled “I take a life with you”, with themes mostly of his own authorship and two co-authored with Geovanni Cabrera. This record production, available on digital music platforms, includes seven previously unreleased songs: “Mi mejor fracaso”, “La Depre”, “Te echo de menos”, “Con un beso que me des”, “Y si no fuera por ti”, “Yo qué más quieres” and the focus track that gives the album its title.

Also, the new album of Giovanni Ayalacalled “The Singer-Songwriter of the Millennium”, contains the 2024 studio versions of songs previously released liveamong these “There goes my ex”, “I should have let you go” and the resounding hits “Duren” with Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho and “Who points out”, a duet with Luis R. Conríquez.

Giovanny Ayala has managed to establish himself as a great exponent of Regional MexicanHis talent for writing, his personal stamp when interpreting, his tireless fighting spirit, perseverance and discipline have led him, in a very short period of time, to position himself strongly as One of the rising figures of contemporary Mexican music.

It is worth mentioning that “I’ll take a life with you” is the latest album that Giovanny Ayala is releasing with the record company Gerencia 360. Through a statement published on his social networks, the singer informed his thousands of followers: “through this medium it is reported that the relationship between Giovanny Ayala and the company Gerencia 360 is concluded. Thanking the entire team and especially Mr. Luis del Villar for the time and support that we worked on as a team.”

In addition, Giovanni Ayala He thanked his fans for all their support and noted that He is currently working independently on his musical career..

