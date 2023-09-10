In September 2020, during the corona lockdown, Giovanny Meekhof was evicted due to excessive rent arrears. He seeks help from the municipality and is sent to a homeless shelter. Here, however, he is told that he does not meet the requirements to stay there. “They asked if I was addicted to alcohol or drugs and if I had a mental disorder. That wasn’t the case, so I was rejected.”

During that period, Meekhof struggled with depression and had a burnout. After being evicted from his home, he felt forced to spend the night on the couch of acquaintances and strangers. He was able to stay with a relative for a while, but he also slept outside, whether or not in a tent. The three years he was homeless were a big struggle for him, he says now. He didn’t really feel helped and didn’t know where to turn.

Housing First Netherlands

Out of sheer desperation, Meekhof decides to leave a message LinkedIn to publish asking for help. “It made me so despondent that I was not helped by authorities. I did receive support when I posted my message on LinkedIn.” In addition to all the sweet reactions to that message, it also earned him a sales training course at the Closer Academy. He is also referred to Housing First Netherlands. “I could get a home there, but on the condition that I accepted help where necessary.” Within six months, Housing First arranged a home for Meekhof and after three years he has a roof over his head again. See also Security MTV: Information leak revealed about three new hotels in Finland

Now, according to Meekhof, he is doing wonderfully well. “I have a house again and I feel safe. That is the greatest gain for me, that I can feel safe.” The message he posted on LinkedIn has given him a lot, including a sense of dignity. “You are worthless to many people if you are homeless. Because of the message, I was taken seriously again and I regained my human value.”

Before posting the message on social media, he was afraid of being ‘burned’ online. But the opposite happened. “I haven’t had any negative reactions at all. I received nothing but love.” What also strikes him is that he often receives questions about his life in the responses and that there is a lot of interest in his story. “I conclude from this that there is still a lot of ignorance about homelessness. Through me, people get an insight into that world.” He thinks it is important that people know the difference between a homeless person and a homeless person. “Anyone can become homeless, including rich people. They are people with an income, but without a house.” A homeless person has no permanent place of residence and is therefore not registered in the population register. See also Brazilian: Cortinthians beats Fortaleza at home with an own goal - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Help each other

That is why he thinks it is important that people help each other. “We need to be more supportive of each other and not assume that the government will do that.” He is very grateful to everyone who responded to his message on LinkedIn. “I was saved by the influence of the people on LinkedIn. That has given me an education, a home and all kinds of sweet connections. All well-meaning people who were willing to help me.”

According to him, the fear of becoming homeless again will always remain. “Suddenly you lose everything and you no longer exist. That feeling will remain for the rest of my life unless I become financially independent and can buy my own house.” Meekhof is currently working on a book about his life, which he wants to self-publish via his LinkedIn page.