Giovanni van Bronckhorst has reached the final of the Europa League with Rangers. After a 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the first leg, it was 3-1 in Scotland tonight.

Within 25 minutes, Rangers had turned the 0-1 deficit from the first leg into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara. Only in the 71st minute did RB Leipzig equalize over two matches. Christoper Nkunku made it 2-1, after which extra time was in the air.

John Lundstram, however, became the hero of the evening for Van Bronckhorst and associates. He made the 3-1 in the 81st minute, which was good for a place in the final for Rangers.

The opponent in the final is Eintracht Frankfurt, where Sam Lammers remained on the bench for the entire match against West Ham United. The Germans already won 1-2 in London in the first leg and tonight it was 1-0. After an early red card from Aaron Cresswell (in the seventeenth minute), Rafael Borré scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute. Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 over two matches.





