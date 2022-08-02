The main draw of the Champions League is far away for Rangers FC. The team of Dutch coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst lost the first match against Union from Belgium in the third preliminary round on Tuesday. It became 2-0.

The return in Scotland is next week. The winner will meet PSV or AS Monaco in the play-offs, in which a ticket for the group stage can be earned. Monaco against PSV ended in a draw (1-1) in France on Tuesday.

Union, the surprising number 2 of last season in Belgium, took the lead after half an hour of play via captain Teddy Teuma. Dante Vanzeir doubled the lead by using a penalty fifteen minutes before the end.

The Dutch defender Bart Nieuwkoop played the entire game at Union. Oussama El Azzouzi, who was taken over from FC Emmen last weekend, remained on the reserve bench.

Van Bronckhorst reached the final of the Europa League with the Rangers last season. Eintracht Frankfurt was too strong after penalties

