Giovanni van Bronckhorst thinks that his Rangers are still far from the level of Ajax in terms of quality. The team from Amsterdam will visit the Scottish top club tomorrow evening, which can only extend the European adventure by a miracle.

Only a 5-0 victory over Ajax gives Rangers a ticket for the Europa League. According to Van Bronckhorst, the differences between the Amsterdammers and the Scots are enormous. ,,Ajax has almost reached a final and has been performing excellently in Europe for years”, said Van Bronckhorst at the preparatory press conference for the game, in which he again has Glen Kamara at his disposal.

For Rangers it was a disappointing adventure in the Champions League. The Scots are still scoreless. "We are in a very tough group. This is evident from the fact that Ajax has only taken three points. Last season they had a perfect score. That shows how good Napoli and Liverpool are this season. It will be a very tough game for us, because Ajax is a very good team."

