Europa LeagueGlasgow Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a number of injury problems for the second semi-final in the Europa League against RB Leipzig. Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be tested on Thursday evening. Van Bronckhorst hopes that the players are fit enough.

“I don’t know yet if they can participate. We have one more day to prepare them. Of course they do their best to be there,” said the former Feyenoord coach.

For the players of the Scottish club, the game is dominated by the death of equipment man Jimmy Bell. According to Van Bronckhorst, the players mourn the loss, but the focus is on the game.

Leipzig won the first game in Germany last week 1-0 with a goal from former PSV and NAC player Angeliño. Van Bronckhorst says that the fans will be important in supporting the club on Thursday. “We are going to have a noisy evening. We need that to beat this opponent.” See also The survey showed the attitude of Russians to office romances