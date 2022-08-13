Giovanni van Bronckhorst has not considered requesting extra rest for his team between the two European squatters against PSV. The Rangers FC trainer is happy to also play in the Scottish league next weekend, against Hibernian. PSV has seen the competition match with FC Volendam rescheduled.

,,In the Netherlands, the KNVB and clubs started a few years ago with competition matches for European teams. Here in Scotland, things are looked at differently", said Van Bronckhorst this afternoon after the competition match in their own stadium with St. Johnstone (4-0). ,,It can be discussed here, but then at the end of a tough season. Not already at the beginning of August. And so am I myself. Last May we played the Europa League final with Rangers, we are used to going full throttle every three or four days. Moreover, the away game against PSV is only on Wednesday. That gives enough rest after a competition game on Saturday."



Quote

Duel with PSV is a nice poster, nice to see Ruud again Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Like PSV, Rangers plays many matches during this period, including the preliminary rounds of the Champions League. Van Bronckhorst uses it as an opportunity to let many selection players make minutes. ,,We have seven new players. And our top scorer from last season (Colombian Alfredo Morelos) is still coming back from an injury he sustained in March. You want everyone to be top fit as quickly as possible and in a rhythm. Then there must also be competitions to be able to do that.’

PSV and Rangers will meet next Tuesday at Ibrox, the return will follow on Wednesday 24 August in the Philips Stadium. At stake is one ticket to the main draw of the Champions League. PSV asked – and received – a postponement for its Eredivisie match in between with FC Volendam. That home game has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 31.

Simple win

Rangers easily booked their third league win of the season in the Scottish Premier League this afternoon. After a 1-0 halftime score it became 4-0. The meeting with PSV means for Van Bronckhorst a reunion with his former colleague-international Ruud van Nistelrooij. ,,Nice poster and nice to see Ruud again. That’s been a while ago. And of course I also have a history with André Ooijer and Fred Rutten. With André at Orange and I was Rutten’s assistant in the last season before I became head coach at Feyenoord.”