Genoa – Giovanni Toti has resigned as president of the Liguria Region. Through councilor Giacomo Giampedrone, lawyer Savi communicated the president’s decision to the interim president Alexander Piana. Now it’s up to Piana to lead the Region and set the new elections of agreement with the president of the Court of Appeal of Genoa within a limit of 90 days. Toti’s decision, widely expected by the political world, came after eighty days under house arrest; next week, the lawyer Savi will be able to present a new request for revocation of the precautionary measures.

Giovanni Toti’s resignation letter

11.45am – Giampedrone: “This is yet another sacrifice for this Region”

Councilor Giacomo Giampedrone speaks: “I thank President Toti, a great president and a great man, this is yet another sacrifice he makes in this Region. It is a moment of pain but also of great pride, we look forward to seeing him again soon. We as a council and as a board are going into ordinary managementonly for current affairs and budget needs. I haven’t seen the president for a week but I saw him calm and certain of having worked for the Ligurians. The Toti list? It’s not a topic to talk about now. When the president can return to us we will make all the evaluations with him and with the majority”.



11.40 am – Bonelli (Avs): “Toti’s resignation was a necessary act”

“Toti’s resignation was a politically necessary act due to the failure of his policies that led his Region to see rights and essential services compromised: from public health to transportation with a strong aggression to the environment. Now we remain united to win the elections and to build a Liguria that respects the territory, the environment, participation and democracy. One of the most concreted regions that must instead think about protecting public health, public transportation, defending and strengthening protected areas and relaunching the economy by looking at the great challenges of the green transition that must be sustainable from a social and economic point of view for businesses”. Thus in a note Angelo Bonelli, deputy of Verdi e Sinistra.

11.25am – Renzi: “In Liguria with the centre-left”

“We will be together for the regional elections. Also in Liguria, but we will not present our own candidacy. The coalition will present it. We will work on the program”. So Matteo Renzi on Sky tg.

11.15am – The League: “Investigations and arrests to subvert the vote”

“In Liguria we are faced with yet another attempt to subvert the popular vote using investigations and arrests. The League will not be intimidated and the citizens will know how to respond democratically by reconfirming the center-right that has relaunched the Region from all points of view”. This is a note from the League.