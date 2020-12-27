He was the largest miller in Europe and the richest citizen of Venice. But at the height of his success, the mill mogul was murdered and his empire fell apart. From Carl Batisweiler

I am the last Stucky from Venice and I wish that after my death this respected name can only be read in the cemetery of San Michele, where my parents rest, whom I loved above all else. “The last will, the Giancarlo Stucky Four years before his death in 1941, it did not come true: the name G. Stucky is still visible from afar on the largest building in Venice and is reminiscent of an entrepreneurial career that made Giancarlos father Giovanni the richest Venetian at the beginning of the 20th century made.

The rise of the Stuckys began with the emigration of Giovanni’s father Hans Stucky from Münsingen in the Swiss canton of Bern. In 1829 he set out on foot to train himself further in the craft in various grain mills around the Alps. From 1837 the confederate lived permanently in Italy, where he married and finally hired Friedrich Oexle in his flour mill in Venice. Oexle had built one of the first steam mills in Europe on the ruins of a monastery on the island of Giudecca opposite St. Mark’s Square in 1840 and won Stucky as his closest collaborator. But Oexle himself was more of a technician than an entrepreneur and soon afterwards had to cede his company to Venetian creditors.

Giovanni Stucky, born in the lagoon city in 1843, grew up with an enthusiasm for new technology. He left school at the age of 13 and, like his father once did, set off through Europe’s milling industry. This led him via France, Germany and Austria to Budapest. The Swiss Abraham Ganz had started as a mechanic in a steam mill in the Danube city and then quickly rose to become a major industrialist with his own iron foundry. It was again a Bavarian, András Marchwart, who developed a revolutionary grinding system made of hard-shell cast rollers at Ganz.







Stock exchange expertise for over 30 years More topics, strategies, tips and recommendations from the pros every week. Subscribe to BÖRSE ONLINE now! To our offers



With the know-how from Hungary in his luggage, Giovanni returns to Italy and leases a mill in Veneto, which he modernizes according to the Hungarian principle. Business is going well, he buys land to grow wheat and builds a pasta factory in Treviso. Marchwart’s principle allows durum wheat flour for pasta and fine soft wheat flour for bread to be produced much more efficiently than before. Eventually, Stucky has the capital to buy Oexle’s former mill in Venice. The former trading metropolis is ideal for such a mill, because transport by water is cheaper than by land. But that’s not enough for Stucky: He wants to build a large mill that can also process the large quantities of grain that Stucky now purchases himself in Russia or Egypt.

At the west end of the Giudecca, Giovanni Stucky bought the site of a former convent, and he too had the monastery and church demolished. In 1884 the “molina a cilindri”, the most modern plant of its time with a daily capacity of 50 tons, started production. Three years later it is 200 tons. Now Stucky, who has long been honored as a cavalier (knight) in Italy, needs something that visibly expresses the importance of his empire. He had the Hanoverian architect Ernst Wullekopf designed a nine-story building with a tower and gables in the German brick Gothic style. The city’s building commission, however, rejects the project, “it is in dissonance with the character of all Venetian factories and would create a bad impression in this part of the city”.

But because the important taxpayer with Swiss citizenship threatens to move away, the city fathers finally tolerate the brick block of the flour mogul. In 1903 Stucky built a pasta factory and additional storage silos next door. For the inauguration of the largest mill complex on the continent, Italian newspapers now call it “the most beautiful mill in Italy”.

Stucky also relies on pompous real estate privately. He bought the Palazzo Foscari for himself and his wife, the Austrian Antonietta von Kupferschein, and extensively renovated it. This is the first building in Venice with electric light, and the Industrial Palace will soon shine brightly across Venice’s heart with electricity. In 1908 Giovanni hands over the responsibility for production to his son Giancarlo, the father remains the big boss. He also discovered his love for art, bought the famous Palazzo Grassi on the Grand Canal, and supported artists and the city. He lets the farmers on the mainland build modern houses and pays them good prices for their grain.

The 67-year-old Giovanni Stucky was at the zenith of his work when the blond giant climbed the steps to Venice’s train station in the early evening of May 21, 1910 to drive to his villa on the mainland. 35-year-old Giovanni Bruniera rushes out from behind a pillar and hits Stucky’s throat with a razor. The cut is fatal, severed the larynx and carotid artery. Stucky knows his killer, he once worked in his mill and was sentenced to 18 months in prison five years before the attack for threatening the patron and his family. Bruniera is declared insane and ends up in prison. Stucky is buried on the dead island of San Michele with great sympathy from workers, farmers, industrialists and politicians.

The mill had its prime under the son Giancarlo before the First World War. The complex occupies three hectares, 1500 workers produce up to 500 tons of flour and 30 tons of pasta every day. But after the war, at the instigation of Stucky’s business partner Vittorio Cini, who is close to the fascists, the industrial and commercial port of Marghera is built on the mainland, now the mill is too big and badly located. In 1933, dictator Mussolini also opened the road embankment to the mainland. Giancarlo, still Swiss, had to convert the company into a stock corporation under pressure from the fascists; Mussolini sponsor Cini took over the majority. But the Stuckys lose everything and have to move into a small rented apartment. Finally Giancarlo takes his own life.

In 1955, Cini ceased operations at the Molina, and the plant fell into disrepair for decades. The renovation of the building began in 1998 and the Hilton Molino Stucky hotel was only opened there in 2007. And the golden letters on the gable are reminiscent of Giovanni Stucky.