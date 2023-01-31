The Argentinian forward of Napoli of Italy, Giovanni Simeone, has a better goal average than the great gunners of recent years like the Norwegian Erling Haaland, from Manchester City, the Pole Robert Lewandowski, from Barcelona, and the French Kylian Mbappé, from PSG, in addition to his countryman and best player in the world Lionel Messi.
It was found by the newspaper Il Mattino, which highlighted that Diego Simeone’s son, nicknamed “Cholito”, has recorded eight goals (4 in the Champions League, 1 in the Italian Cup and 3 in the League) and averages one every 65.75 minutespractically a goal every hour of play, two minutes less than Haaland.
The explanation lies in the number of minutes played by each footballer: for example, the “Android” has already scored 31 goals, breaking any kind of record between the League and the Champions League, but he did it in the same number of games and especially in more than two thousand minutes, while “Cholito” scored his eight goals in just over five hundred minutes.
Simeone has played 17 games this season at Napoli, which is the leader of Serie A, with 525 accumulated minutes, and every time he scores a goal, rumors grow about a possible call-up for Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine team, which has just established itself world champion in Qatar 2022. Will the great opportunity present itself to her?
