Gio Simeone has a better goal average than Haaland 😲🤯

“Cholito” has eight goals (4 in the Champions League, 1 in the Italian Cup and 3 in the League) and averages one every 65.75 minutes, while “Android” converts every 67.32 minutes.

Does it deserve a place in “La Scaloneta”? 🤔🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/TioXsGZ8HT

– FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) January 31, 2023