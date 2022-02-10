Giovanni Simeone is in one of the best moments of his career. At 26 years old, he managed to gain experience in European football, is having his best goalscoring records and is one of the figures of Hellas Verona.
The front He has 12 goals in Serie A and managed to make merits to be on Lionel Scaloni’s radar. Although he was not part of the last call, he was on the list of pre-called players and still hopes to be in the World Cup.
“The other day Scaloni said: “There is only one for sure, you know which one it is, the others to pedal”, so I am pedalingheh If I arrive, I arrive, I prepare myself, “he declared when asked about his illusion of being in Qatar.
He was also consulted about what it meant for him to have been left out of the last call and it took away drama. “I didn’t focus much on waiting or not, I had to wait for the list. I was sure that the important part was the final list, I was excited because I feel part of the group and the radar of the Selection and I want to be again. Everything that happened gives me more motivation, I’m there, I’m close, that motivates me,” he added.
Simeone could be part of a final list, since he is a player with characteristics that do not abound in the squad. Scaloni does not have several options to play as a 9 and Cholito can perform as an alternative to open close games.
