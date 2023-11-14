Over the last few hours, the acclaimed Italian television actor Giovanni Scifoni he had to face a personal tragedy, losing an extremely important figure in his life. This event has cast a shadow of sadness on one of the most beloved actors on television, best known for his role in the series “Doc – In Your Hands”.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giovanni Scifoni is one of actors most loved and known in the world of Italian television. Recently, the “Doc” actor found himself facing a serious mourningor the loss of his beloved mother.

The words of Giovanni Scifoni

The sad announcement of the disappearance was spread by the actor himself through his social channels through a photo published on his Instagram profile. The image in question portrays the woman with her husband. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

Mom with dad again. Dance me to the end of love. My mother had friends all over the world. This message is to reach you and tell you that you can take a pirogue and come tomorrow (Wednesday the 15th) to her funeral at 11am at the Church of the Holy Canadian Martyrs. It will be nice to hug you.

We are currently unaware of the circumstances that led to the woman’s death. However, Giovanni Scifoni chose to share this personal pain with his fans, highlighting the deep bond that united him to his mother. The words next to the image, published as a caption, are not only an announcement of mourning, but also represent thelast farewell that the actor wanted to address to his mother.

This difficult moment for Scifoni has generated awave of solidarity from his colleagues, friends and fans, who poured in condolence messages through social media. Between television characters who showed affection to the actor, the faces of Lorella Cuccarini and Serena Bortone appear.