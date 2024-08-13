Controversy over Giovanni Rana and his exclusive club on Lake Garda: it shouldn’t have been built there and it should have been free (instead, it isn’t)

Controversy rains down on the first and only beach resort opened by John Frogthe king of ravioli and “fresh” pasta. At Punta San Virgilio, on the Lake GardaRana bought a piece of land on which he built a exclusive clubwith golf courses, olive trees and English-style lawns. The criticismsmoved by local residents and come on Guarienti Counts of Brenzoneconcern first of all the fact that the plant was built inside a ancient olive grove and among some historic buildings of the village, and then why did it have to be in Free admissionopen to all and free. Instead, a sunbed with umbrella and towel costs a lot 30 euros per person.

The committees of citizens and of environmentalists they clashed with Giovanni Rana because he was building on a area to be protected. In fact, in the Sirens’ bay, where the establishment is located, no constructions should have been made of any kind in their view, since there are a number of historic buildings dating back to 1500 and a huge olive grove. But that’s not all. Another thing that has infuriated the residents and Emanuela Guarienti (former owner of the land on which Rana built), sister of the Count Guarienti of Brenzoneis the price of entry to the facility. Although it is written that theEntrance is freeonce you arrive at the front office it is explained that you can walk freely inside the club, but not sit down, nor bathe in the lake. For that, and to have a sunbed with umbrella and towel, you have to pay 30 euros.