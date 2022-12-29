Giovanni Pezzoli, drummer and co-founder of Stadio together with Gaetano Curreri, Marco Nanni, Ricky Portera and Fabio Liberatori died today at the age of 70. The group on Instagram gave the news. “At 21.00 this evening unfortunately Giovanni left us. Our thoughts and our hearts are full of pain! We want to remember him with his smile and the desire to make music to entertain us and you. Bye Giovanni”.

Born in Bologna on May 14, 1952, Pezzoli was the co-founder of the group born in the spring of 1981.