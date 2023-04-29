A photo on social media sparked the anger of Giovanni Padovani. But his ex, Alessandra Matteuzzi, had downloaded it from the web

New details have emerged on the crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi. Former teammates of Giovanni Padovani they told what happened on the day of departure.

The 27-year-old was in Sicily with his soccer team the next day he should have played an important match. But something changed the plans.

While browsing social media, Giovanni Padovani came across one photo posted by his ex. There tattooed hand of a mansitting at a table in a club. It is not clear why Alessandra Matteuzzi had decided to publish it, since it was not real, she had it downloaded from the web. Perhaps, he wanted to make it clear to the footballer that he owed leave her alone.

However, after seeing that picture, Padovani’s mood changed. The teammates have told that he has left the retreat and is left for Bologna. She begged them to tell, whatever happened, how much she was suffering.

Whatever happens you have to promise me that you will explain to people that it happened because I suffered a lot and explain to them that I have been manipulated and I am no longer capable of understanding and wanting clearly.

Words that alarmed teammates, until the next message. Giovanni reassured them, he had calmed down and the anger had passed. But the 27-year-old footballer already had his plan in mind.

He arrived in Bologna and waited for Alessandra Matteuzzi under her home. The woman came home to feed the dog, she was sure her ex was on retreat with the team. And instead, as soon as she saw her, she started beat her with bare hands and then, he turned on her with a hammer which he had hidden behind a tree.

The neighbors tried to stop him and reason with him, but Padovani kept repeating that she was cheating on him. He put an end to the life of his ex and then remained to wait for the police. It is done stop without resistance.