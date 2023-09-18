She had also written to her ex’s mother to ask for help: Alessandra Matteuzzi’s last words to Virginia

Virginia, Giovanni Padovani’s mother, was a guest on the television program Pomeriggio Cinque, hosted by Myrta Merlino. The woman showed on live TV, the text messages that she had exchanged with Alessandra Matteuzziin the days preceding the crime.

He knew very well about the stormy relationship between the two. Her son told her that she couldn’t tear herself away from Alessandra Matteuzzi, because for him she was her.”like a drug“. She had tried to reason with him several times, trying to make him understand how beautiful and full of life he was and that he had to find a way to let her go. She had also proposed to him seek help from a doctor. But she would never have imagined such an epilogue.

Virginia showed the victim’s messages. Alessandra Matteuzzi asked her for help, told her how crazy and sick her son was and all the strange things she did to her: “I don’t want to die”. Giovanni Padovani’s mother told her about her son’s outbursts, he told her that she she had betrayed him and ruined everything:

She contacted me, said that Giovanni was agitated. He did strange things, I tried to calm them down when there were moments of high tension. With her, I also said there was a notable age difference, so I asked her to put some of her own into it, because compared to Giovanni she was more mature.

But Alessandra tried to tell her that Giovanni’s were just paranoia and that he needed to be helped, because she he feared for his life.

They saw each other all afternoon on the 22nd and promised each other that they would see each other again after a couple of weeks. The next day he tried calling her all day, but she never answered. At that point he took the car and went to Bologna, he wanted to talk to her. He was desperate, in a message published on social media he said that he wanted to take his own life. He said he went up to the fourth floor. He was my fragile son, but I could never think of an epilogue like that. He’s a sick boy and I have to help him.

The crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi

Alessandra Matteuzzi, 56, had decided to leave Giovanni Padovani, the 27-year-old former footballer with whom she had been in a relationship for some time and who she had met on social media. The boy had become obsessed and paranoidhe controlled her, he teased her and showed up without warning under her house, he even turned off the electricity to force her to come down.

The woman was desperate, so much so that she had decided to report it to the police. But before the authorities could start their investigation, tragedy struck. Padovani showed up at the house of her ex, she was convinced that she was away with the team and had returned to feed the dog. She attacked her first a bare handsthen with a hammer and with one wrought iron bench who was under the palace, breaking his life forever.