During the last episode of the TV program Morning Fivean unreleased video of Giovanni Padovani. The 27-year-old former footballer who ended Alessandra Matteuzzi’s life.

Their relationship had recently ended, by choice of the 56-year-old woman. Alessandra couldn’t stand it any longer jealousy and theobsession by Giovanni Padovani. The 27-year-old controlled her, followed her, teased her, so much so that the woman decided to report it to the police.

In the video broadcast on Mattino Cinque, the man filmed himself while he was in his ex’s car. According to him, they met again to talk and had decided to meet again every 15 days. At that moment, he was in her car, as she got out to go to her mother’s house. Here are her words in the video:

Today, August 22, 2022, after Alessandra said she wanted to report me, one thing and another… I’m in her car, okay? I went to look for her, we started talking, we agreed that we would see each other every 15 days. Since I know what kind of person she is, I protect myself for the future. Because we don’t know how she takes it anyway. Ok, I’m in the car with her and she left me the keys, it’s with her mother. Nobody knows we’re together. She is talking to other people, because she rightly wanted to have free reign. Despite this we are here, okay? So this is the situation. This is me, hi.

HEREthe Mattino Cinque video shot on day before the crime by Alessandra Matteuzzi.

Giovanni Padovani showed up at the woman’s house, she had returned to feed the dog, convinced that the footballer was away with the team. And instead he was waiting for her, he attacked her with kicks and punches and then with a hammer. The 56-year-old woman died before the eyes of her neighbors, who could do nothing against the 27-year-old’s uncontrollable anger. Padovani remained waiting for the police and he got arrestedwithout putting up any resistance.