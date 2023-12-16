Giovanni Padovani retraced the day before the crime and the moment in which it broke Alessandra's life forever

During the last episode of the show Fourth Degreethe interrogation of was broadcast Giovanni Padovani. The 27-year-old former footballer who ended Alessandra Matteuzzi's life.

In front of the investigators, Giovanni Padovani has retraced the last days before the crime and the exact moment in which he broke his ex's life forever.

The two had met on social media and then started a relationship. But the 27-year-old footballer had begun to show obsessive and excessively jealous behavior, so much so that it led Alessandra Matteuzzi to report it to the police.

When I went to Bologna I didn't actually know whether I was being reported or not.

Padovani, in the video, explains to the investigators that Alessandra did not want to answer his question and that from her behavior she had deduced that he had not reported it.

He showed up under her house and to force her to come down, he had disconnected the power. When Alessandra went down to check the meter, she found her ex in front of her.

At first there was a moment of amazement and he asked me what I was doing there, then we started talking and spilled the beans to each other.

Padovani then confessed that at the end of that day, he returned to Senigallia and during the trip the two continued to talk. However, once he arrived at his destination, Alessandra Matteuzzi had problemsasked to answer.

The day of the crime: the story of Giovanni Padovani

At that moment the accused's mind began to cloud and he decided to return without warning, under her house, this time with a hammer. Arriving at Alessandra's house, he hid the tool behind a bush and waited for the woman would return home.