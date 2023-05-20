Giovanni Latteri discovers an incurable brain tumor, but his family doesn’t have the money to go to Milan for the operation

The request for help from a woman, Mrs. Maria di Pianura, in the province of Naples, is tragic and desperate. son of her, John Latteri, only 27 years old, recently discovered that he has a very rare brain tumor and needed a very urgent operation to be performed in Milan. Thanks to fundraising and Maria’s appeal, the young man managed to get to Lombardy and undergo the surgery.

It all started a few days ago, around 10, when Giovanni started accusing gods severe headaches and at the same time he had no feeling in his right hand.

The 27-year-old and his family assumed it was fatigue, so he took rest. However the situation has not improvedOn the contrary.

From the right hand the insensitivity has widened full arm, then one leg, then the other.

At that point seriously worried, Giovanni and his mother went to the hospital St. Paul of Naples. As told by his mom a I read. itThen:

…it was 2-3 hours inside, I got worried and they let me in. I spoke to a doctor and told him my son is clean, he doesn’t drink. The doctor was concerned and did a CT scan which showed a brain tumor. At that moment, fortunately, Doctor Arpino from the San Giovanni Bosco hospital was there and he was rushed to hospital.

The desperate appeal of Giovanni Latteri’s mother

High-grade stage 4 glioblastomaThis is the precise diagnosis. A diagnosis that according to the doctors does not give the boy any chance of survival.

A enormous weight boulderthe one that fell on the life of the boy and that of his family.

Nevertheless it was decided to try everything for a miracle. An operation that took place in these hours in Milan and which fortunately went well.

To make this possible, however, there was need the help of many people.

Mrs. Maria, in the days immediately following the diagnosis, in fact, had published a desperate appeal on social mediaasking whoever could contribute to the economic expenses that the trip to Milan would entail.

In a few hours friends, relatives and also strangers they donated money to the account of the woman, who was thus able to bring Giovanni to Lombardy.

Now the hardest period will begin for the 27-year-old, that of chemo and radiotherapy. Everyone wishes for a miracle.