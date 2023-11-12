Let’s find out together what the artist’s new life is: all the details

Giovanni Muciaccia He is one of the most beloved characters of all time. His program Art Attack, made many people fall in love with it and after so many years we still miss it. In recent days the artist gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Repubblica’ where she talked about her new life after saying goodbye to the world of television. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The interview that Giovanni Muciaccia gave to the well-known newspaper ‘Repubblica begins with these words:

At first I carried around the laboratories of Art Attack then in an instant the audience grew. Three generations follow me, the youngest are 13, the oldest, now 35, are the same ones who were 8 when they watched the program.

The artist then revealed that he has settled well into the social networks Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. These are her words:

In the first episode I talk about the mummy powder that was used by painters in the early sixteenth century. It was forbidden because it was obtained by grinding real mummies and it cost more than lapis lazuli, Tintoretto drew shadows with it.

During the interview Giovanni Muciaccia then revealed that he wanted to return to being the protagonist of a TV program:

I’ve done a lot of television, I think I hold the record for programs for children. The last things I recorded on Rai2 were Sereno Variabile, 5 things to know, La Porta Segreta, then the director changed and the new one unjustifiably closed a series of programs including mine. One hadn’t even aired.

As regards his private life, it must be said that Giovanni Muciaccia has lived near Rome together with his wife for 16 years. Chiara Tribuziowith whom he had two children.