Giovanni Minoli: “The government has not occupied Rai, the law has been applied. Fazio and Annunziata? I don’t understand them”

“I expect to see fresh air”. This is how Giovanni Minoli, a veteran of public television, commented on the controversies of recent days on Rai. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the journalist said he did not understand the storm that was unleashed on the farewell of Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata. “Two professional gentlemen who, for personal reasons, have left. The first had a negotiation going on for months. The second leaves because she doesn’t agree with this government: but if she has been network director with any government and Rai president with Prime Minister Berlusconi! I wish them all the best but I don’t understand them”.

The presenter of “Mixer” now expects to see “new air” within public television: with “new authors” and “new programmes”. “Up to now the tour company has always been the same: commentators who I don’t know how much they really represent the country, given the electoral results”, he said, agreeing with Giorgia Meloni who had said she wanted to “liberate Italian culture from an intolerant system of power, in which you couldn’t work if you didn’t declare yourself of a certain political party”.

“There is a law, Renzi, which makes Rai dependent on the current government: it has been applied. Punto”, underlined Minoli, rejecting the hypothesis of a political occupation of Rai. Compared to the first republic, in which there was a subdivision “attributable to DC, PCI, PSI”, now “the electoral law has changed” with “reflections in political confrontation and on Rai, where the Renzi law has one good thing done: the government chooses the CEO who has the task of synthesizing pluralism”.

According to Minoli, in Rai “nothing has happened yet”. “There is a CEO and a general manager, inside Rai, who have to restart a company that has been inactive for three years, quickly and well, with all eyes fixed on them and many prejudices. The same ones that weigh on Meloni who, however, is dismantling them all “.