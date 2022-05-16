Novi Ligure – He died at the age of 76 Giovanni Savino Malfettaniknown to all as Gianni. President of the Anpi of Novi Ligurehe has been a point of reference for the local left throughout his life.

He approached the Communist Party from an early age, was president of the Novese city council from 1999 to 2004 and then councilor for sport from 2004 to 2009, in the junta led by Lorenzo Robbiano.

Among the sporting assignments stands out presidency of Comollo Novia city football training now no longer in existence capable of reaching the Promotion championship, as well as that of a member of the provincial sports council.

Former municipal employee, he was also president of the Citthe Inter-municipal Transport Consortium, and the civic library.

Its latest public release dates back to the celebrations of last April 25, just a few weeks ago.