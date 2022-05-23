30 years have passed since May 23, 1992 when in Capaci, on the way back from Rome, judge Giovanni Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo, and escort agents Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo and Antonio Montinaro were killed by the mafia in an attack which will forever mark the history of the country. At 5:58 pm, when passing with the escort to Capaci, 1000 kg of TNT placed inside drums in a drainage tunnel under the highway explode, fully investing the motorcade of cars and instantly killing the agents Montinaro, Schifani and Say it. An hour and seven minutes after the attack, Giovanni Falcone dies after some desperate attempts at resuscitation. Francesca Morvillo, his wife, will die around 22:00.

There are many initiatives organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the massacre. From 10 to 11.30 on the special stage set up at the Foro Italico in Palermo, the head of state Sergio Mattarella, the president of the Falcone Maria Falcone Foundation, representatives of institutions such as the ministers of Education Patrizio Bianchi, of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese, of Justice will alternate Marta Cartabia, of the Maria Cristina Messa University, of the Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio and the head of the Police Lamberto Giannini, the national anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, the prosecutor of Rome Francesco Lo Voi.

“Remembering means re-appropriating the life testimonies of certain men so that they become the patrimony of all of us, I always say this to the boys so that they constitute a lighthouse for our future. Only in this way can life prevail over death. Remembering cannot be mere celebration, it cannot be a perennial sanctification, when this happens it becomes rhetoric, an opium, and leads us astray. Memory cannot be separated from the search for truth. In recent years we have witnessed many celebrations but the right to the truth about these terrible events , which I define as a collective wound, not an individual one, has been totally trampled on through deliberate paths and misdirections “. This was stated by Fiammetta Borsellino as a guest of Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fa on Rai3.

The disregarded truth, he notes, “starts first of all in those 57 days that elapse between the Capaci massacre and that of via D’Amelio. There the misdirection begins because my father was prevented from reporting what he was doing, also in reference to investigations on the death of Falcone. He asked the Prosecutor of Caltanissetta to be heard but they never wanted to hear him, so much so that at the famous speech at the Municipal Library in June in an act of desperation he put himself in danger by saying that he knew but that he would only report to the judicial authorities. He was thrown into absolute solitude, which is the origin of the greatest exposure to danger: all those who died in those years certainly died at the hands of the mafia but mainly because the Italian State was not able to defend his best men “.

The misdirection continues, he adds, “in the minutes following the via D’Amelio massacre, when no form of protection is implemented for that place, so as to allow the” herd of buffaloes “to cancel any evidence, thanks also to the inadequate behavior of insiders who handled the bag without ascertaining the content and the person to whom it was delivered. After this we have a series of investigations and trials conducted in violation of the rules of the code, in those years during the trials no reports of very important inspections were made by which the unreliability of the fake repentant Scarantino could be immediately deduced, the “baby” chosen to accuse himself of this massacre despite the evidence that it was absolutely unreliable “.