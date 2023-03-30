Sant’Antonio Abate, an 8-year-old boy who died after a sudden illness at school: the yellow of the defibrillator, which perhaps didn’t work

The investigators have decided to launch an investigation into the death of 8 year old boy, who disappeared due to illness during physical education class. At the moment from what some local media are reporting, it would seem that the defibrillator present in the institute was not working.

This story has broken heart of family members, but also of the whole community. The little one has never had any serious health problems up to that point and everyone has described him as serene and happy.

The events occurred on the day of Monday 27 March. At the De Curtis institute, located in the municipality of Sant’Antonio Abatein the province of Naples.

The whole class was playing a game. They had to give the answer to a question and then ask one short ride. It was the last hour and shortly after they would also return to their homes.

However, it is precisely in those seconds that little Giovanni had a sickness. He felt bad and subsequently is collapsed to the ground. The first to rescue him were his classmates and his teachers.

The latter asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, who arrived on site in a few minutes. With the hope of being able to save the child, they arranged the transfer at the San Leonardo hospital, but it is precisely during the journey that the child died.

8-year-old boy who died of illness: the investigation

The investigators immediately intervened and saw the severity in fact, they decided to launch an investigation. First they listened to everyone present, even for rebuild those seconds.

But now a yellow. This is because there was a defibrillatorbut nobody used it, maybe because it wasn’t working.

Now obviously it will only be further investigations that will shed light on this heartbreaking affair, which led to the loss of a child. In the last few hours, a precedent has also emerged, because it would seem that little Giovanni had been hospitalized about 2 years ago for checks, following an illness. However, the doctors have not found serious problems.