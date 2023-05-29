Victim of an accident with three friends, Giovanni Luca Moschetti died at the age of 17: 7 years ago he lost his older brother in an accident

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of are now experiencing Giovanni Luca Moschetti, the 17-year-old died in a serious accident in the night between Saturday and Sunday. 7 years ago, the family suffered another serious mourning, the boy’s older brother died.

No one expected to live one loss such. The attempts of the doctors who intervened were useless, since the young man, once thrown out of the vehicle, has lost his life instantly.

The events took place in the night between Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May. Precisely along the provincial road 1, which connects Binetto in Bitettomunicipalities located in the province of Bari.

Giovanni was in the car with 3 other friends. He was sitting on front passenger seat and it’s still not clear if they were headed home or if he had just left.

However, the 21-year-old driving the FordFiestasuddenly lost control of it. He collided first against a olive tree and then they overturned on land bordering the roadway.

Giovanni in the impact was thrown out from the vehicle. Despite the timely intervention of the doctors, there was nothing left for him to do. The other three friends are in the hospital, but they do not appear to be in serious condition.

The mourning suffered by the family of Giovanni Luca Moschetti

The 21-year-old driving the car is now in a state of arrestsince from the checks of the case, it is the result positive for drug tests.

The family of the 17-year-old boy, in the night between11 and 12 November suffered another serious loss. John’s brother May, Stephen Moschetti died at the age of 19, the victim of a serious car accident.

Other newspapers claim that another cousin is also deceased for an accident. The Carabinieri of the Modugno station are now on investigating on the incident, coordinated by the prosecutor in the Angela Maria Morea case.