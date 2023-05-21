“We will never be musicians” is an album by Chabelos and also the self-definition, although in the plural, of Giovanni Cuccia. In the singular, he accepts the other facets of him: communicator, actor, theater producer and, during his childhood, an imitator of the jokes of Néstor Quinteros and Chalo Reyes, and a persevering consumer of “Superman” and “Star wars”. Vinyls and comics nurtured the artist who now, at 51, sets the clocks to fulfill the interpretation of Diego Montalbán in “AFHS” and with the direction of the work “La verdad”. He drives from Pachacámac to Miraflores and talks with The Republic.

—How does it feel to be the funny villain of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“It’s more fun than being the unfunny villain, anyway. I am very grateful for this because I feel that people really enjoy a character that leads to maximum hatred, sometimes to maximum sadness and sometimes to enormous laughter. So, it’s a luxury to be able to make a character that is not in a single dimension. I have been recording the series for a year now and it never ceases to amaze me.

—About generating enormous laughter, Diego Montalbán did it when he danced to “Disco bar”. He was in the script, but the steps were your proposal?

“I proposed them.” At that time, it was Koki Tapia and Laslia Miranda who were in charge of those scenes and we danced for two days. Laslia told me: “More, more. Another thing, another thing”, to the point that I no longer knew what to do and I started jumping like a bunny (…). The last steps, the most exaggerated and most ridiculous were the ones that remained.

In his days without a camera, on the other hand, he likes jazz from the 50s and Cuban-Puerto Rican music: Sonora Matancera and Daniel Santos give him the tropical rhythm to enjoy more than Gonzales and Maldini during a talent show.

—How do you take the criticism towards “Al fondo hay sitio”? Especially those that allude to the end of the program because the plot is already very extensive.

—It is not my custom to read criticism, especially now that everyone has the ability to criticize. I prefer not to find out, I prefer to find out about the people who have a good time and who enjoy the series (…). When I don’t like something, I walk away; There are people who, when they don’t like something, come closer to criticize. It’s something I don’t do.

—Then, let’s go the other way: in the comments about the “AFHS” episodes on YouTube, users confess that they started following the series because you joined the cast. Did you enter with the expectation of conquering a new audience?

—In the first place, I entered happy because I was in “At the bottom there is room” in seasons three and five, several years ago, playing the same character. I was there for a short time and I was looking forward to it. And, when the series ended, I thought: “What a shame! It’s over Diego Montalban”. When they called me, without hesitation, I said: “Yes. Fantastic! I love it, it amuses me, I want to do it”. But I was a little scared because it was something that returned with enormous expectations and not with the full cast (…). On the one hand, a lot of joy, a lot of desire; but, on the other hand, a lot of nerves, a lot of responsibility.

And his responsibility not only has to do with surviving a bankruptcy in the culinary field, but also with instructing Alessia and Cristóbal, his television children. However, fatherhood is a mission that has been cooked up along with his professional experience.

—In the movies, in “Django”, you were the father of Montana and Salvador. How do you assume your role as a father in real life?

—My fictional parents are nothing like me as a father. I am a totally different father from Montalbán or Django. I am a very horizontal father, which is even criticized because, they say, parents should not put themselves at the same level as their children. But I have never been able to avoid it. And, well, so far it hasn’t gone bad.

—You promoted the second and third “Django” movies, and in an interview you mentioned that you would make the fourth if it depended on you. Is it in your plans to link again with this film?

—If I could, I would continue to be a thousand “Django”, I would make a series and I would continue telling the stories of these characters that I love, but right now it is not in my plans because commercially it is not what is most consumed. One would think that the action-drama genre might interest the public more, but so far it is not. The audience is still one of comedy.

—What did you love the most and what did you hate the most about “Django”?

—I loved being able to make those movies because they are my children. I went to the original producer of “Django” and asked him: “What does it take to do both? We’ve been talking about this for 15 years.” He told me: “A script.” So I went and started writing a script with Yashim (Bahamonde) (…) I loved all of that, but now, from a distance, I hate not having done better.

—And do you see your role in “Tinta roja” with the same judicious eye?

-Phew! I don’t even remember anymore (laughter and then silence). No, the truth is that no, I do not claim anything from those characters.

—It was your first leading role. With what certainties did you leave “Red ink”?

—The greatest certainty is that what I like most about this job is the cinema itself. All the paraphernalia around the cinema, the actors, I’m not interested or enjoy it. I don’t enjoy showing, promoting or ‘festivaling’ films, much less I enjoy gala nights (…). I discovered it there because it was a very high moment, of a lot of fame and a lot of madness. “I want to start making another movie,” he thought. “I don’t want to be here smiling, taking pictures of myself.”

—But you had to ‘bear’ the praise and the interviews when you were Alfonso in “Don’t tell anyone”.

—I enjoyed making the film and I love that the film exists, but the interviews, at that time, especially, were horrible. Everyone questioned, everyone!… At that time, there were also people who were very upset with me for having done such an outrage as kissing another man in a movie. “What a shame!”, “What kind of person does that?” Yes, I’ve heard those kinds of comments. But what interests me most about my work is showing other realities, telling other stories.

—Did you get tired of explaining the emotional nature of the sex scene?

—Having to be talking about a topic that I had approached from a more personal side and not from such an intellectual side was complicated. I was living the character, rather than questioning it.

Giovanni Cuccia has reached its destination. Before saying goodbye, he narrates the time that questioning himself became a harmful exercise. He didn’t embrace it with fame, but, as with the media intervention, she learned to tolerate it.

—The depression and the therapy came before or after “Don’t tell anyone?

-Before. Too small. I started going to therapy for a disappointment in love, when I was 23 or 24 years old. And from there it has become a great gym to maintain mental health; Until a few months ago, I was. Now time does not allow it, but therapy seems to me a super tool: in my case, more useful than the gym.

