the peruvian actor Giovanni Cuccia He is recognized for having participated in several national films such as “Django” or “Don’t tell anyone”. In the latter, he starred in a sex scene together with Santiago Magill. We tell you how it was recorded.

Giovanni Ciccia is a peruvian actor who has worked in several famous domestic movies. He too Theater director is remembered for starring in “Django,” as well as acting in “Do not tell anybody”. In this tape, which was directed by Francisco Lombardi, Ciccia gives life to the young Alfonso. One of the most remembered scenes is in which the Peruvian artist has sex with Joaquín Camino (Santiago Magill). Both artists starred in an iconic and brief sexual sequence that remained in the history of the Peruvian cinema.

He, also a singer, was only 27 years old when the film was released in 1998. In an interview with César Hildebrandt, which took place as part of the film’s release, Giovanni Cuccia He provided details of how he recorded the erotic scene with Magill. Find out what Ciccia said below.

How did Giovanni Ciccia record the sex scene with Santiago Magill in “Don’t tell anyone”?

The actor Giovanni Ciccia revealed in a dialogue with the journalist Hildebrandt, in 1998, that to record the scene with Santiago Magill, both had to practice the sequence several times as a choreography. Thus, after having rehearsed and having the sequence ready, they interpreted the scene with total ease.

“We rehearsed it a lot like a choreography. The important thing in this scene was the visual. That what was happening was understood. There was not a great charge of emotion on the part of the actors. Everything was taught very technically, almost like a choreography, without touching us And, at the moment of the action, we did it with everything. Totally uninhibited, to fulfill the role”, explained the Peruvian artist.

Giovanni Ciccia shared the cast with Santiago Magill in “Don’t tell anyone”. Photo: capture YouTube

The sequence of sex between both actors in “Do not tell anybody” consists of two plans. Thus, Giovanni Ciccia had to record both parts several times. “We repeat three times (one scene) and a couple of times the other,” added the actor.

How did Giovanni Ciccia get the role of Alfonso in “Don’t tell anyone”?

In the aforementioned dialogue, Ciccia also recounted how she got her role in the film. He reported that he did not intend to get the role, since it was intended for a younger person. Despite this, he tried to take the test. In his first casting, he attracted attention, but they asked him to change his physique a bit to fit the character.

“I didn’t think they were going to call me for the movie. Alfonso’s character is quite young. He is 23, 24 years old. I am (at that time) 27 years old. It’s not much of a difference, but he was a little over the age I went to the casting, to a test. I didn’t pass it due to a look problem, I was a little overweight and I didn’t have a beard. They liked the performance. They asked me to change my look a little and lose a little weight I did another test and it came out, luckily,” he explained.