Giovanni Ciccia is one of the most prominent Peruvian actors of the last years. The artist, who gives life to Diego Montalbán in “Al fondo hay sitio”, has developed an extensive career in cinema, as well as on the small screen. In addition to his artistic facet, he has been married for several years to Dominica Seminarywhom he met during the recordings of the movie “Red ink”.

The couple has two children and is considered one of the most solid in the Peruvian show business. Also, something that usually attracts attention is the age difference between the two. In this sense, we detail how old is Giovanni Ciccia.

How did Giovanni Ciccia and Doménica Seminario meet?

In a 2018 Trome interview, Giovanni Cuccia He claimed that he met his wife Dominica Seminary in the recordings of the film “Red ink”. According to the theater director, said film was one of the first projects of the Seminary in the world of cinema.

“Doménica has been executive producer of ‘Django’, I met her because she was doing her first job on ‘Tinta roja’. She came to the office and so did I, I saw her face and there was something in her look that was very familiar to me, ”she declared to the aforementioned medium.

The artist reported that he was surprised by the physical resemblance he had with her. “It was like being with someone I already knew or was part of my family,” he added.

It was thus that they began to go out as friends and, after a few weeks, they began their sentimental relationship that they maintain to this day.

Giovanni Ciccia and Doménica Seminario have been together for 22 years. Photo: composition LR/shot/Instagram/@Domenicaseminario/@Giovanniciccia

How old is Giovanni Ciccia and how far apart is he from Doménica Seminario?

The theater director is older than his partner by eight years. When they started dating, Ciccia was 28 years old and married Dominica Seminary He was around 20. This was revealed by the actor himself in 2018 to Trome. “She was 28 and she was 20. A lot of people say that we look alike, and when we look at our photos as children, we find a lot of similarities,” he recounted.

Currently, the member of “Al fondo hay sitio” is 51 years old. He was born on June 18, 1971 in the city of Lima. Meanwhile, his partner came into the world in 1979, so he is 43 years old.

Giovanni Ciccia is currently 51 years old. Photo: capture/Instagram/@Domenicaseminario

How many children does Giovanni Ciccia have?

As mentioned, Giovanni Cuccia He has two children with his wife Doménica Seminario. In 2018, the actor assured that he would have liked having a large family, that he grew up with several brothers, but clarified that now it is more “expensive” to be able to have many children.

“I come from a large family, my dad had 8 siblings, so I always liked a big family, but times have changed and everything is more expensive. If I had the resources, I would have 10 children and be happy, but since I’m not crazy, I don’t have them, ”he said.

What does Doménica Seminario, the wife of Giovanni Ciccia, do?

Doménica Seminario studied Communications at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. She began her studies in 1997 and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2004. Before earning her college degree, however, she was already working as a production assistant on films like “City of M” and, later, “Red Ink.” ”.

Giovanni Ciccia in “At the bottom there is room”

The actor entered the television program to play the cook Diego Montalván, who is also the husband of Francesca Maldini.

Giovanni Ciccia highlights the work of Franco Pennano

During an interview for Trome media, the actor was grateful to those who appreciate his work in front of cameras: “The story of the Montalbán family is being written from scratch this season and has reached a climax that the public has liked a lot and I I feel proud.”

Likewise, the actor praised the professionalism of Franco Pennano, the interpreter of Cristobal in the series: “He is an enthusiastic boy and willing to rehearse. We worked on the scenes before we got to the set and the director liked it. If you don’t rehearse and you don’t prepare, your work will be lazy”.

The performance of Giovanni Ciccia and Franco Pennano raised the rating of “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: capture of Al fondo hay sitio

The drama of Diego Montalván and Cristobal

The Montalván family is in crisis. This after the eldest son revealed that he did not want to be a chef and that he did not study cooking courses either. Diego had strong expressions towards him and asked him to leave the house.