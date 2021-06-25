Giovanni Ciacci during the last episode of “Every Morning”, broadcast on Tv8, made an incredible announcement: the columnist said he was ready to leave the world of television to devote himself to something else. “This job is hell!” Said Giovanni Ciacci, greeting everyone. Truth or joke?

Giovanni Ciacci surprised everyone during the last episode of “Every morning”, The program hosted by Adriana Volpe on Tv8. In the last episode of the season, when it was time to do the report cards of Ciacci, in which the columnist judges the looks of the characters of the entertainment world, there was a ad totally unexpected.

An incredulous Adriana Volpe, in fact, she was very surprised when Giovanni Ciacci pointed out that it would be the very last appointment ever with his report cards:

“Today is thelast time that I will go on video, dear Adriana! Today I I leave the television, that’s it, I’m broke! The time has come, I gave everything I had to give, from tonight I’m off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, you won’t see me on television again! I’ve been saying this for days and nobody believes me ”. Read also: Ciacci taken ill: saved by Adriana Volpe

Giovanni Ciacci: is he really leaving television?

When Adriana Volpe tried to figure out what was going on, stating that Giovanni Ciacci should be happy with the path made to date and his work, the columnist replied: “What? This work it’s hell! I don’t want to do it anymore! ”.

Giovanni Ciacci he greeted all the cameramen and, in particular, thanked a little girl who has always followed them during these two years of transmission, sending them drawings and gifts with great affection. After the report cards, Adriana Volpe tried to change his mind Giovanni Ciacci who, however, continued to argue that from this evening he will leave all social networks and will no longer be seen on television.

Will it all be true or will it be one joke? On social media, in fact, viewers were very doubtful about the veracity of what was stated during “Every Morning”. In the meantime, however, Giovanni Ciacci on Instagram he published the clip of the broadcast in which he gives this important announcement by writing “Hello everybody… “.