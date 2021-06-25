Recently a particular friendship is arousing the attention of pink chronicles. In fact, recently Giovanni Ciacci seems to have forged a very deep bond with Mariano Catanzaro. The latter will be remembered by most for his participation in UeD as a tronista. Recently there was a return to talk about him due to some shocking statements on a very popular face currently on the small screen.

These were Mariano’s words: “I like Tommaso Zorzi, I’m attracted to him and we’ve been in touch for a while ”. Obviously, some sort of rectification by Catanzaro, who had rather spoken of a special friendship. Current events seem like a déjà vu, as it recently appears to be success the same with Ciacci.

In an interview with the weekly Nuovo, Mariano made some statements about John that left everyone speechless. Here are the words of the former tronista: “We met one evening for dinner thanks to mutual friends, I would define our relationship as a special friendship, something that makes two people feel good and can take many forms. Di Giovanni struck me that he has the same passion for the sea as me. For me he is like a rainbow, it is as if it were a beautiful book that, reading it, intrigues more and more “.

It’s still: “I would define him as a gentle giant, endowed with an extraordinary sensitivity. How will our relationship evolve? I can’t answer about the future. But what I do know is that I don’t give up hugging someone in public for fear of being labeled. Whatever makes me feel good I call it love“.

Mariano would greatly appreciate a participation in a reality show with this new flame, and declares: “It would be fun to do Beijing Express with Giovanni Ciacci because every time we are together we laugh a lot, it’s impossible not to love him. I would like to participate in a reality show like Big Brother Vip or L’Isola dei Famosi “.