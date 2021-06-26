Giovanni Ciacci’s choice to leave TV caused a lot of discussion even though many on the web expressed doubts about the truth of his announcement. Now, from Davide Maggio’s blog, a new indiscretion emerges: the columnist would not be willing to retire at all, but would be ready to participate in GF Vip 6!

The choice of Giovanni Ciacci that, during the last episode of “Every morning”Announced that he would like to to leave forever the television, choosing to devote himself completely to something else, and defining the small screen as “a hell of a job”, has caused a lot of discussion on social media.

Not everyone believed the bomb dropped by Giovanni Ciacci, thinking that it could simply be a joke or a move by the columnist who, however, does not really want to retire. Davide Maggio also intervened in his blog to corroborate this thesis, stating that Giovanni Ciacci has no intention of to leave the world of television, indeed, there is already a very important project planned for him.

Giovanni Ciacci: will he be in the cast of GF Vip?

According to insiders, in fact, Giovanni Ciacci would be one of the candidates for the next edition of Big Brother Vip 6: selections and auditions for the cast of the reality they have been going on for several weeks and now the name of the columnist has popped up. Indeed, Davide Maggio has revealed that he is certain that Ciacci has already supported the audition to try to enter the most spied house in Italy.

Alfonso Signorini, therefore, would like him as a competitor of the GF Vip 6: among other things, if this news should be confirmed, Giovanni Ciacci he would find himself living a new adventure with Adriana Volpe, who will be the columnist of this new edition together with Paolo Bonolis’ wife, Sonia Bruganelli.

In his announcement, Giovanni Ciacci had planned to leave the scene definitively, first with a holiday in Sicily and then with a long trip to Egypt, to cut ties with the professional life that he has led up to now: only a staging waiting to have confirmation of his participation to the GF Vip 6?