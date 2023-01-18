On the occasion of an interview, Giovanni Ciacci talks about himself and reveals an unpublished background on GFVip

After having a short experience at the Big Brother VIP, John Ciacci talks about his new life in an interview with “Nuovo TV”. The famous costume designer admitted that he was going through a complicated period and also revealed an unprecedented background on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

A few months after the end of his path to the Big Brother VIP, Giovanni Ciacci returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the former gieffino the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements released by himself during an interview.

The entry of Ciacci al Big Brother VIP was supposed to represent aopportunity to make known to the Italian public the problem of being HIV positive. On the contrary, after the case of Marco Bellavia, the costume designer was forced to abandon the reality show ending up in focus of controversy.

In light of this, ai microphones of “New TV,” the man admitted he’s facing some difficulty. These were hers words:

I had bad thoughts. The analyzes are off, I’m sick, I can’t sleep, I have panic attacks, I go to the psychiatrist. My situation is very delicate. Why do I have to pay such a high price? I haven’t hurt anyone.

Regarding his brief experience inside the most spied on house in Italy, the former face of No sooner said than done revealed a unprecedented backstory. According to his version of events, some competitors they would have offered him to fake one flirting: