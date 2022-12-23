Last Monday he killed his partner Eliana and then turned himself in: Giovanni Carbone committed suicide, with a rope, in his cell

John Carbonethe 39-year-old accused of the crime of his partner Eliana Maiori Caratella, which took place last Monday in Miglianico (Chieti), took his own life in Lanciano prison.

The news has spread rapidly in the last few hours, the man has now been found lifeless, with a rope around the neck.

During the interrogation, Giovanni Carbone had explained that he had packed your bags, found by investigators, because he was aware that he would end up in prison. And that he had obtained that illegally held weapon for one his personal defense.

Since December 14, according to him, things had changed between him and Eliana. They went to court for two hearings. One concerned the parting with her husband, which had led to so much hostility since the beginning of the relationship. Hostility also turned into several lawsuits.

Not only that, he would also talk about the hostility towards him, gods two sons of Elianawho had returned home on Sunday evening after spending the weekend with their father.

Giovanni Carbone thought of putting an end to that “malaise”

Carbone wanted to put an end to all that malaise and so, after a weekend spent with his partner, he thought well of taking the weapon and shooting her straight in the face. The intent following the crime was precisely to take his own life, but the 39-year-old he failed. And in the end, she chose to turn yourself in in front of the police.

The Gip in the order for the validation of the detention, he underlined:

A sudden and inexplicable use of completely disproportionate and eccentric violence with respect to the declared purpose, expressive of the absolute lack of self-control and the ability to evaluate the interest of the people involved, from the victim to her minor children.

The children of the 41-year-old woman had left for school that Monday morning and, fortunately, they did not witness the scene.

The man’s lawyer was aware of his intent to take his own life, which he had manifested both on the day of the crime and during the interrogation, and he knew it was under close surveillance.

Giovanni Carbone is there83rd inmate who, since the beginning of this year, has taken his own life in prison.