Giovanni Berrino (FdI) against the “paladins of the pos”: “Have you ever wondered why there are no raves?”

During today’s session, Monday 12 December 2022, in the Senate the exponent of the Brothers of Italy Giovanni Berrino attacked the “paladins of the pos”. The senators touched on the subject by making a rather bizarre comparison: “You who have attacked us as those who favor evasion, have you ever wondered why there is no pos inside raves?”, he asked those present in classroom.

“Have you wondered why thousands of people eat, have fun, dance, drink, take drugs without being able to use an electronic payment method?”, said Berrino, to the applause of the majority colleagues. A not exactly fitting example, which did not convince the opposition and which aroused hilarity on social media.