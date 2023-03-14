He passed away at the age of 98 John ballet, historic coach as well as the longest-lived in the history of Serie A. AIAC wanted to express its condolences through a note that also retraces some stages of his career.

Giovanni Ballico died: that’s who he was

Press release from the Coaches Association: “On 28 November he had time to celebrate his 98th birthday with his three daughters Sabrina, Liana and Bettina, grandchildren and family members. Tonight Giovanni Ballico passed away forever in his home in Schio, peacefully. This is how the longest-lived of the over 600 coaches who coached in Serie A in a single round from 1929 to today passed away, as certified by Coaches of Italy, a book created in collaboration with AIAC, which came out in those days. his life as a midfielder, rich and long, between the pitch, bench and desk, always linked to football, with significant stages in Sampdoria, Palermo and as manager in Spal, Vicenza and Pescara. Assoallenatori, a last moved farewell to Giovanni”.