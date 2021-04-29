Giovanni arce, who plays Paco Robles in the Peruvian series The Last Bastion, used his social networks to inform his followers that one of his relatives was infected with the coronavirus.

On his Twitter account, the actor revealed that his father contracted COVID-19 after refusing to receive the vaccine. As he specified, given the news about the ineffectiveness of some antidotes, he decided not to be immunized.

However, he added that his father is stable. “My father did not want to be vaccinated because he watches a certain channel that says that the vaccine kills you and a thousand more smiles. Now he has COVID-19 (he is happily stable) and at least now he wants to get the vaccine whatever, “he wrote.

Arce also sent a message to his followers, asking them not to lower their guard and avoid being careless so as not to affect their loved ones with this disease that is claiming many lives in our country.

“Take good care of your loved ones and deprogram that channel that does kill,” added the actor.

Giovanni Arce on The Last Bastion

The interpreter spoke at the beginning of April with La República about his character and the relationship of the plot of The last bastion with the current situation.

“In The Last Bastion we see the fundamental role that artists have. The puppets are talking about what is happening and they are the only ones who have a voice because they imprisoned you or killed you. So, the artist’s job, from my point of view, is that he always has to respond to the environment, to what happens. An artist who does not respond to his environment, I think he is an artist who is destined for his work to have a limit ”, he said by way of reflection.

