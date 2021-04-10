“It is being seen by more than a million people,” he says. Giovanni arce, ‘Paco Robles’ from ‘The Last Bastion’. Before the series that premiered on Netflix, the actor devoted himself more to independent theater and acted in ‘Nuestra historia’ on TV Peru. Ahead of the elections, the parallels are inevitable. “The ‘Paco’ from ‘Nuestra historia’ becomes the great-great-grandson. In social networks they say that Eduardo Adrianzén is Matt Groening, the creator of the Simpsons who can predict the future (laughs) ”.

Arce plays the idealistic lawyer who fights for freedom from a gazette. The series deals with racism, inequality, feminism, but also talks about corruption, a stalker politician, the candidacy of a phony and religious fanaticism. “’The Last Bastion’ is riddled with those things. One is the conservatism that is still in force and in the extreme, and that is represented by María del Carmen (Sirvas) with Constanza. Everyone has been able to see well who he is currently reflecting, with self-blame and that devotion that borders on mental health ”.

For the actor, one of the key scenes, which reflect extremes, is when his father in fiction, the Patriarch de los Robles, a businessman in favor of the monarchy, of slavery, is tied to a pole. “It took us almost a whole day. Not only because I ended up tied to the post and received the lashes, but because I wanted to express that sacrifice. Another difficult scene was the rape of Catalina ”.

From Twitter, Giovanni also thinks about the situation and considers that an artist cannot be apolitical. “In ‘The Last Bastion’ we see the fundamental role that artists have. The puppets are talking about what is happening and they are the only ones who have a voice because they imprisoned you or killed you. So, the artist’s job, from my point of view, is that he always has to respond to the environment, to what happens. An artist who does not respond to his environment, I think he is an artist who is destined for his work to have a limit. It limits you as an artist not being able to dare and your work ceases to have artistic value. The artists are going to be persecuted because they tell what happens and the power does not like it ”.

That part of the script you mention takes place in the midst of anarchy. What is your reading?

It is no man’s land, the viceroy was fleeing and San Martín was arriving. So the looting and everything is the product of taking advantage of the situation, which is very typical of the human being or the Peruvian (smiles). That is why we reflect it on the screen.

There was repression recently, what did the marches leave you?

I went to one of them (against the Merino government) and it was very strong, the police repression that there was was something not to believe. Even in the heart of Miraflores they were throwing tear gas canisters, it was a parallel universe. We were in an uncertainty that until now remains, right? There should be a lot of attention to mental health, these are times of tremendous anxiety.

Like Mayella Lloclla, do you hope that the series helps to vote?

Yes, actually. What I have been able to read is that people are becoming aware of how important it is to choose well, go to vote and not vote blank, above all. I am very happy because we are changing the chip of 1 or 10 people. I believe that the series is achieving that, that the Peruvian wants his story more and that he becomes aware that the future is in our hands and not leave it to others.

Vintage series. The production of TV Peru has been commented on by critics.

