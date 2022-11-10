Giovanni Angiolini forgets Michelle Hunziker: who is his new flame

After the shipwrecked relationship with Michelle Hunziler and the accusations launched by her ex-husband, Tommaso Trussardi, the “most beautiful doctor in Italy” Giovanni Angiolini is seeing a new partner: the German influencer Hanna Weig.

The doctor was paparazzi in the streets of Milan while exchanging tender affections with his new flame. The magazine photographed them Whowho writes: “The new couple sparked the curiosity of the tabloids in Germany as Hanna, until mid-October, was married to Jorn Schlonvoigt.”

Giovanni Angiolini had a brief relationship with Michelle Hunziker immediately after the divorce of the presenter with the entrepreneur Tomaso Trussardi, who, just recently, commented on the flirt with the following words: “A man who insinuates himself into a relationship in crisis , with a married woman and mother of two little girls, I can’t consider him a decent person ”.

Hanna Weig: who is Giovanni Angiolini’s new partner

German model, influencer and entrepreneur, Hanna Wei is 26 years old. She was born in Vohenstrauss, Germany, she is the mother of Delia, born in 2017 from her marriage with the actor and musician Jorn Schlonvoigt, just recently ended. The latter, in an interview with Bild, claimed to have remained on excellent terms with his ex-wife for the sake of his daughter.