After two years of absence, due to the illness that struck him, Giovanni Allevi will return to play and will do so in the prestigious Ariston Theater

During the 1pm edition of TG1 yesterday, Monday 27 November, Amadeus spoke and made a happy announcement to all viewers, who are preparing to attend the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival next February. On the Ariston stage, in addition to the competing artists and various guests, there will also be the great composer Giovanni Alleviwho will return to perform in public after two very difficult years.

There is excitement throughout the country for the now no longer too distant start of 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

The singing event will begin on Tuesday 6 February 2024 and for the fourth consecutive year, as artistic director and host he will have Amadeus.

These days the presenter is slowly announcing the names of the protagonists of the next edition. The first news, announced a few days ago, concerned the role of co-host, who will be the winner of last year’s Festival, Marco Mengoni.

Then Amadeus revealed the names of the young who will take part in the competition in their category. Next December 1st, it will be the turn of the so-called “big“, those who will compete for the long-awaited final victory.

In the meantime, however, the artistic director has also announced who will be one of the guests of the Ariston evenings. A pleasant one surprise for everyone, taking into account the last two years that the subject in question has lived. This is the great composer Giovanni Allevi.

The words of Giovanni Allevi

An excellent musician with practically global success, Giovanni Allevi hasn’t played the much-loved piano for about two years. Since his life put him in front of a very tough battle, the one against a cancer.

The disease, multiple myeloma, has weakened him greatly and still puts him to the test today, but his participation in the Festival aims to be, as well as an opportunity to start againa example and an injection of strength towards those who fight his same war.

The musician, who also spoke on Tg1, has commented thus his invitation: