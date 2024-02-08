“My family is my refuge, my Ithaca”: let's get to know the wife and children of the great Giovanni Allevi better

Everyone knows Giovanni Allevi, above all for his music, but unfortunately also for the disease that struck him and which he has been fighting for about two years, multiple myeloma. To face this challenge the composer found strength and courage in his beloved music, but also in his family, absolutely fundamental for him. Who are the artist's wife and children.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

Guest on the second evening of Sanremo Festival, Giovanni Allevi moved everyone first with his story of the illness he has been suffering from for about two years, and then with his music, interpreting his song “Tomorrow”. For him it was the first performance in front of an audience after almost two years of forced break, due precisely to the dramatic illness that struck him.

Allevi suffers from multiple myeloma, a neoplasm that affects the bones and marrow, which causes perpetual and excruciating pain and which strongly affects the lives of those who suffer from it. The diagnosis, the Master explained, was given to him the world collapsing on youtaking away his job and many other things, but not his hope.

To overcome this difficult period Giovanni found strength in his beloved music, but also and above all in his own familywhich, however, not everyone knows about.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

The pianist is married to Nada Bernardo, with whom he has been linked for over 20 years. Not much is known about her, except that she was born in Ascoli Piceno, she studied and graduated from Bocconi University in Milan and, when she met Giovanni, she was also a talented pianist. However, over time she moved away from her activity to undertake that of manager of her husband.

Two children were born from the marriage of Giovanni and Nada, Giorgio and Leonardowho have never appeared publicly, as the parents themselves have always tried to keep them away from social media and the spotlight.