After the announcement of the illness, Giovanni Allevi updates the fans on his health conditions

Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Giovanni Allevi to be a celebrated music composer. A few months after the day he got a diagnosis, the man returned to social media to update fans on his health conditions. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

It was last June when Giovanni Allevi discovered he had a multiple myeloma. The news had been spread by the composer himself who had let himself go to a long one confidence with all his fan.

Without too many words, the man had published theannouncement on his Instagram profile. These had been hers words:

I won’t get around it I discovered I have a sweet sounding malignancy: myeloma, but no less insidious for that.

The words of Giovanni Allevi

However, not even a few months after the discovery of the diagnosis, the man doesn’t stop updating his fans about his health conditions. Recently, the composer released a photo on his social account where he shows himself with a book in hand. In the caption he wrote:

A book that I loved very much in college. For centuries healing has been a magical, shamanic art, where the talent of the alchemist doctor met the full trust of the patient, who abandoned himself to his visions.

Finally, John reiterated theimportance of science and willpower to put an end to the bad. Indeed, so she ended hers speech: