“Gratitude for the talent of the doctors, nurses and all the hospital staff. Gratitude for the scientific research, without which I wouldn't be here to talk to you.” Maestro Giovanni Allevi, suffering from multiple myeloma, told her yesterday from the Sanremo stage that she hosted his return to the piano after almost 2 years, as one of the “gifts” that cancer left him. Those doctors, nurses and researchers are the men and women of the National Cancer Institute in Milan, where Allevi is being treated, where he “looked at the ceiling with the sensation of having a fever of 39 for a consecutive year” and from where he admired “uncountable sunrises and sunsets”. The general director from Int speaks today to Adnkronos Salute Carlo Nicora: “When a sick person says thank you – he declares – it means that we have reached the highest point of our mission”.

“I lost a lot,” Allevi explained at the festival. “I lost my job, I lost my hair, my certainties, but not my hope,” she added. “I believe that in illness every patient seeks the possibility of recovery”, comments Nicora. “And above all cancer patients – she highlights – experience a combination that I always call 'care and hope'. If the patients feel the primary need to express thanks, it means that they have found this cure-hope combination within a relationship, a human relationship”. This is why “inside the word thank you, which maestro Allevi pronounced publicly and which we read daily in many messages of praise, in many letters, I see everything – states the DG – but there Above all, I see the proof of having been able to welcome the patient, to embrace him, to be involved, which is the thing that as human beings differentiates us from robots, from artificial intelligence and from everything else that we will certainly need, but which without that ability it would cause medicine to lose its mission.”

It is a concept that Nicora is keen to underline “forcefully. Our patients, whichever hospital they turn to, entrust themselves to it with trust, carrying within themselves the certainty of being treated in the best possible way and the hope of recovering. The combination cures -hope”, indeed. “But this professional relationship, which certainly needs investments, organisation, an adequate structural framework, is expressed in a human relationship. This is why I think that when the patient says thank you it means that we have reached the highest point: being able to transfer everything that is competence, expertise, innovation, technology, medicines, organization within a human relationship”.

A relationship that for Allevi was also one with those who share his battle. Among the “gifts” that guide him in his new life there is in fact “the gratitude for the strength, affection and example that I receive from other patients. The warriors, that's what I call them. Maybe we're looking for another term, but I can't think of anything,” the maestro said. “And so are their families, and so are the parents of the little warriors”, he specified, asking the Ariston audience for “applause” for the companions he always keeps with him: “Now, as promised, I have brought everyone here with me on stage, shining souls, example of authentic life”.

Words that once again bring to the “highest point” the success of the care relationship, of the “mission of a doctor and a nurse, but also of a manager – points out the general director of the Irccs of via Venezian – because my The job is to make sure that all this can happen, building organizations and fostering relationships.”

“I always remind my doctors and nurses – concludes Nicora – the phrase I read in a book by a doctor who was also a patient. He said 'heal when possible, treat often, always console'”. That patient “was Mario Melazzini, who in a book written many years ago recounted his experience when, as a medical oncologist, at a certain point he realized he had an important disease like ALS, remained in bed for a long time and wrote a series of his thoughts. This phrase really stuck with me: it is the human experience, and the lesson, of a doctor who suddenly found himself on the other side of the barricade.”

There National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi) wrote on of care”.