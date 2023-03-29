On the occasion of world piano day, the composer returned to talk about his illness in a post on social media

After a few weeks of absence from social networks, Giovanni Allevion the occasion of world piano day he returned to talk about his illnessposting the video of his old performance at the theater.

giovanni allevi talks about the disease — “My hands are shaking from the drugs and therefore the return to the piano will be slow” wrote the composer on Instagram. “Nevertheless I never stopped composing music in my mindto transform all the sensations I’m experiencing into notes” reads the caption of the video. “Thanks to Music, even suffering and discouragement acquire meaning. I’ve never loved life like I do right now! A hug from your Giovanni” concluded Allevi.

social media updates — It is not the first time that Allevi has updated fans on his health conditions. In recent months, in fact, the composer has shared with his followers all the stages of the fight against the disease, a multiple myeloma who was diagnosed last June: “Myeloma has left me bone fractures in different parts of the bodyespecially the vertebrae, some of which are inoperable e perhaps they will remain sore forever. And then I wonder what it means to fight” the musician had said last month on social media. “My hands are now shaking from the drugs, but a new music invades my mind in an impetuous way and I don’t miss a note. Now it’s sweet, now crazy and incomprehensible, dreamy and reflective, metaphysical. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

the announcement of Giovanni Allevi's illness — On June 18, 2022, the pianist and composer had shared the diagnosis he had just received with his audience: "I won't get around it: I found out I have a sweet sounding malignancy: myelomabut no less insidious," he wrote in a post on Instagram. Allevi's thoughts then immediately went to friends and relatives: "My greatest anguish is the thought of causing pain to my family members and to all the people who follow me with affection". "I've always fought my inner dragons in concert with you, thanks to Music. Forgive me this time I'll have to do it away from the stage" he concluded, temporarily taking leave of his followers.