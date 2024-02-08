Giovanni Allevi suffers from multiple myeloma, a neoplasm that affects the bones, which is very difficult to recognize and diagnose

During the second evening of the 74th Sanremo Festival there was undoubtedly the most touching moment, the one in which, after two years of absence, the great composer came up on stage, spoke and enchanted everyone by playing his piano. Giovanni Allevi. The artist obviously spoke about all the difficulties experienced since the diagnosis of multiple myeloma. But how did she find out?

Last night there was one of the moments that was most awaited by the spectators of Sanremo Festival, the one in which the immense composer Giovanni Allevi took to the stage. The pianist returned to perform in front of an audience after almost two years and he did so, moving everyone and becoming very emotional himself.

Before his performance, which saw him interpret his song “Tomorrow”, the artist took the stage to talk about what he has experienced in the last two years. A very tiring, painful, exhausting ordeal, from which he is now out, even if not completely.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram – Rai – Tg1

It was the June 2022 when with a touching post published on his social channels, Giovanni Allevi announced to everyone the problem he had discovered he had. These were his words:

I won't beat around the bush: I discovered I have a sweet-sounding neoplasm: myeloma, but no less insidious for that. My greatest anguish is the thought of causing pain to my family and to all the people who follow me with affection. I have always fought my inner dragons in concert with you, thanks to Music. Forgive me this time, I'll have to do it away from the stage. John ❤️

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

But as he discovered that the composer was ill? As he himself explained, it all started with symptoms that might seem common, such as back pain and tingling. The pain then becomes more and more insistent, until the bones begin to break.

In the last concert Allevi gave in Vienna, he had such severe pain in his back that at the end of the performance he couldn't even get up from his piano stool to thank those present. At that moment the artist explained, he didn't yet know he had multiple myeloma.