More than 7 months after the announcement of the disease, Giovanni Allevi provides a small update with a smiling shot on Instagram

The musician Giovanni Allevi has been struggling for months now with an illness that took him by surprise last June, a multiple myeloma that has been forcing him to be hospitalized for weeks at the National Cancer Institute of Milan, already praised several times by the 53-year-old for the professionalism he is experiencing in the facility.

How is Giovanni Allevi? — Via Instagram Giovanni Allevi wanted to reassure the fans who day after day wonder how he is. From his hospital bed, the musician shared a photo in which, smiling as always, he recommends reading a book that is helping him a lot in this period. The art of healing in human cultures by Franco Voltaggio.

"A book that I loved very much in my university days. For centuries healing has been a magical, shamanic art, where the talent of the alchemist doctor met the full trust of the patient, who abandoned himself to his visions": so Giovanni Allevi described to fans the 1992 book he's re-reading in the hospital.

Giovanni Allevi and the disease — On this occasion, Giovanni Allevi provided a small update on his state of health, without going too far, and they continue to praise the health facility in which he has been hospitalized for weeks now: “In the meantime, science has made great strides without forgetting that past. Here in the Institute you breathe talent, intuition, the strong will to heal and alleviate suffering, with a drug, but also with a smile. We are trying our best! Wait for me”.