Giovanni Allevi only a month ago, after almost two years of absence, stated: “Now I try to grasp from life all the gifts that it offers me, much more than before”.

Bruno Vespa started the episode of Five minutes on Wednesday 6 March with a touching reference to Giovanni Allevi. The topic is undoubtedly his recent overcoming of a major illness. The pianist and composer had been a guest at Sanremo Festivala few weeks ago, and had launched important messages on the value of life.

During the concert in Rome a few days ago, Allevi spoke openly about the terrible back pain that he was facing, expressing a desire to drown him in music. Giovanni Allevi, confirming the episode with a smile, described his experience with significant recent suffering. Thus begins exciting episode of the program hosted by Bruno Vespa. Allevi told his story and delighted viewers by playing the piano at both the opening and closing of the program.

Vespa observed how the disease seems to have multiplied the joy of life by Giovanni Allevi, a bit as he himself stated on the Ariston stage. The latter, guest of Amadeus at the Sanremo Festival, only a month ago, after almost two years of absence, had stated trembling and in tears: “Now I try to grasp from life all the gifts that it offers me, much more than before ”.

The Rai journalist recalled an episode in which Giovanni Allevi, during a panic attack transported in an ambulance, he had imagined sweet music. A “soundtrack” of a particular moment which the composer then performed in his concerts, titling it “Panic”. The artist, on the other hand, also told how music enveloped him to calm him down in those terrible moments.

The conversation then moved on philosophy. Vespa, in fact, deeply investigates the choices and soul of Giovanni Allevi. He asks him what was the reason for his choice to study this vast subject, philosophy, in addition to music. Allevi replied:

When I was faced with the possibility of my end, the immortality of the soul once again became the focus of my thoughts.

During the broadcast, viewers were reminded that Allevi will hold several concerts in Italy until 2025, as well as other performances in Austria, Germany and Spain.