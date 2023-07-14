“For all those who have read a hoax about my passing in the last few hours, I want to assure you that although I continue to fight to get back with you soon, I am definitely alive and I have never loved life so much as I do now! See you soon”. With a post Giovanni Allevi denies the news of his death, circulated in the last few hours.

From the first moment, the composer and pianist, who revealed about a year ago that he has myeloma and needs to be treated “away from the stage”, has always shared his fight against the disease with his fans.

A few days ago in another post Allevi wrote: “To overcome the pain, I dedicate time to meditation every day. I start with thoughts of gratitude towards Creation. Then I concentrate on my breathing, until my Ego dissolves and I become Nothing. Thanks to the kitten, divinity adored by the ancient Egyptians, I maintain contact with the All God of Nature, undivided, eternal, always blissful, who permeates everything with his Logos”.